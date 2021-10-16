Man killed by deputies in Weslaco sustained ‘distant’ gunshot wounds

The 25-year-old man shot and killed by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Oct. 6 would have been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer and assault family violence had he survived his wounds.

The sheriff’s office filed a custodial death report with the Texas Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 12 that provides a few new details into the deadly incident that resulted in Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez’s death.

The sheriff’s office responded to his home in the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro Street in rural Weslaco at 9:41 a.m. that day in reference to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute.

On arrival, a 63-year-old woman told deputies her son had assaulted her and she had injuries consistent with an assault, according to the report.

“Deputies entered the residence to make contact with Guillermo who was inside his bedroom armed with a knife. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the incident by talking to the subject from the living room and asking him to drop the knife,” the report read. “Subject came out of his room and lunged at the deputies. Fearing for their safety, both Deputies discharged their firearms to stop the threat against them.”

The report says he was armed with a kitchen knife and states that an autopsy found he died from “multiple ‘distant’ type gunshot wounds to (his) torso.”

The 25-year-old man died several hours later at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to the report.

The report does not identify the deputies who fired the fatal shots and the sheriff’s office has not released their identities, but a spokesperson with the agency previously said one deputy had six years of experience while the other had one year of experience.

Policies regarding identifying officers involved in fatal shootings varies from agency to agency.

However, the sheriff’s office did confirm that both deputies were placed on administrative leave pending an internal policy review, the results of which will be forwarded to the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office for grand jury review.