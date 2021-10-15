Two-thirds of COVID-19 deaths reported this week in Hidalgo County were unvaccinated 

Hidalgo County health authorities reported 21 deaths from COVID-19 this week, with seven reported Friday.

Of the 21 deaths reported this week, 14 were unvaccinated.

County officials also reported 181 new cases of the virus Friday.

The latest seven deaths were people between 40 and 80 years old, according to an Hidalgo County news release. They included a Mission man and woman in their 40s, a Donna woman in her 40s, a Mercedes man in his 60s and three people in their 70s: two from McAllen and one from San Juan.

Of the 181 new cases reported Friday, 71 were age 19 or under. Those between 0 and 11 years old continued to lead the number of new cases, with 50 reported Friday.

There were also 133 people hospitalized with the virus Friday and 31 of them were children. Forty-four adults and 5 pediatric patients were being treated in intensive care units.

Currently, there are at least 831 active cases. Meanwhile, another 170 people were released from isolation Friday.

The county also reported 11 cases tied to local schools: one school staff member and ten students.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 3,409 deaths and 116,517 cases.