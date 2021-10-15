Home Local News Education Photo Gallery: Prepping for pigskin Mallet percussionists perform their part at the front of the group Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Local NewsEducationMediaPhotoThe Brownsville Herald Photo Gallery: Prepping for pigskin By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - October 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Lopez Lobos Marching Band performs a full run-through of their competition routine Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Marching band members practice sections of their competition piece on their own during a short break Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Senior and lead drum major Alexa Sanchez is pictured Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School.For Sanchez, who did not compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be her final Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest as a member of the Lopez Lobos Marching Band. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Marching band members warm up with their instruments and stretch Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Senior Evelyn Castillo gives her fellow flautists some pointers Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Sophomore and clarinetist Luis Rangel is pictured Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. Despite this being his second year in the band, this year will be the first that Rangel will get to go to the Pigskin competition following the cancellation of last year’s competition due to COVID-19. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Senior color guard member Amber Vizcaya twirls her flag as she crosses into the next position Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Head band director Dr. Ramon F. Vasquez gives his students notes on their run-through from his observation platform Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Mallet percussionists perform their part at the front of the group Thursday during the last marching band rehearsal before the 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee Marching Contest in the parking lot at Lopez Early College High School. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Committee pushes to rename McAllen public safety building Texas Republicans want new House district in the Valley over local lawmakers’ objections Valley high school bands ready for pigskin