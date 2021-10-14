Hidalgo County reports seven COVID-related deaths, 191 cases

Hidalgo County’s steady decline in COVID-19 cases took a turn Thursday as officials reported 191 people tested positive for the virus, in addition to seven COVID-related deaths.

In contrast, county officials reported 91 cases at the start of the week, followed by 79 cases on Wednesday; there was not a COVID update from the county on Monday.

Hidalgo County officials also reported seven COVID-related deaths Thursday.

Three people in their 40s were the youngest among the deaths reported. Others included two men in their 60s and two people aged 70 or older, increasing the county’s death toll to 3,402.

Officials added that four of the seven deaths were not vaccinated.

Of the 191 cases reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department on Thursday, 79 were confirmed, 110 probable and two were suspected.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by children 11 or younger with 54 cases. People between the ages of 12 and 19 were the next age group with 26 cases. Young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 24 cases.

Additionally, county officials reported three staff members from local schools have also tested positive for COVID-19 along with 30 more students.

Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated. The county continues to track cases in schools as a total of 3,068 students and 636 school staff tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Hospitalizations also faced a slight increase after a downward trend this week, with officials reporting a total of 130 people in Hidalgo County hospitals — the majority being adults with the exception of 26 children. Moreover, there were 50 patients in intensive care units, all adults except for four pediatric patients.

In contrast, Hidalgo County reported 150 hospitalizations, with 64 patients in ICUs at the start of the week, followed by 126 hospitalizations Wednesday, with 55 patients in ICUs.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 1,242 people at the Regional Infusion Center that opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27.

The county’s total case tally is 116,336, of which 68,186 were confirmed, 45,694 probable and 2,456 suspected, with 827 cases reported active.

Additionally, the county reported 164 people were released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 112,107.

As of Thursday, a total of 680,271 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 563,099 results returning negative.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services’ 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

RELATED READING: