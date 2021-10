Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a brush fire in northwest Hidalgo County on Wednesday evening.

A car that burst into flames sparked the fire near the intersection of FM 681 and FM 1017 around 4 p.m., according to Ashly Custer, Edinburg director of communications.

No injuries are reported at this time.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was not contained. About 500-1,000 acres are believed to have been affected, though multiple fire departments responded to assist.