Sales tax allocations show big gains for most Valley cities

Sales tax revenues continue to increase in the Rio Grande Valley, nearly all cities posting double-digit gains from a year ago on sales made in August.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island led the way for a second straight month, posting a gain of 29.69% over last year.

Brownsville followed with an increase of 23.05%, followed by Port Isabel (up 19.06%), La Feria (up 15.78%), San Benito (up 14.59%), Harlingen (up 8.49% and Rio Hondo (up 5.11%).

In Willacy County, Raymondville was the only major city in the Valley to post negative sales tax numbers for the month, down 8.77%, while Lyford was up 3.07%.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes led the way again for the month, with sales tax allocations up 47.61% over last year, followed by Edinburg (up 32.75%), McAllen (up 23.05%), Weslaco (up 13.32%), Mission (up 11.25%) and Pharr (up 10.18%).

Statewide, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $906.6 million in local sales tax allocations for October, an increase of 20.6% over a year ago.