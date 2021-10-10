Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Port Isabel

CORPUS CHRISTI — The Coast Guard rescued an overdue kayaker Sunday near Port Isabel after his wife reported him missing.

Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received notification at 8:41 p.m. Saturday that the kayaker’s wife had called Coast Guard Station South Padre Island stating she had lost sight of her husband at the Port Isabel Fingers.

She reported that he was on a lime green kayak and wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a Station South Padre Island 24-foot Special Purpose Craft–Shallow Water boat crew and a Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter.

At 1:30 a.m., the boat crew located the overdue kayaker who was in the water and safely transported him to Port Isabel to reunite with his wife was waiting. He said his kayak had capsized and that he was not in need of medical attention.

“This case demonstrated the importance of telling someone your intentions while out on the water and sticking to your plan,” said Lt. Alexis Williams, command duty officer at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “We are fortunate and grateful we were able to return this individual home safely.”