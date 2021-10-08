Edinburg police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested a 36-year-old man they say is a suspect in a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Police took Miguel Angel Mujica into custody on Friday afternoon.

Authorities haven’t yet announced what charge, or charges, he will face in connection to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Milton Rodriguez.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 2000 block of Mojave Avenue.

“When officers arrived, they saw a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground,” police said in a news release. “The 24-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

On Friday morning, police sent out a press release seeking the public’s help in finding Mujica, who they described as armed and dangerous with known gang ties.