Sheriff’s deputies placed on paid leave after fatal shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that two of its deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation into a fatal shooting of an armed man this week.

Sgt. Frank Medrano said the move is standard policy for the sheriff’s office.

“One of the deputies has been with our office for 6 years and the other for 1 year,” Medrano said via email.

He did not respond to a question asking about the identities of the deputies.

The deputies shot and killed an armed man after responding to the 8200 block of Ruben Navarro Street about 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputies discharged their firearms to subdue the man, who is now deceased,” Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t said what the man was armed with and on Thursday morning Medrano declined to release any new information, including the identity and age of the man who was shot and killed.

“Those are the only details which are available for release at this time,” Medrano said in the email, referring to the information about the deputies.