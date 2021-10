Brownsville police are investigating a major accident that sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at about 6:54 a.m. at Highway 281 and Huisache Street, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said two SUVs struck each other head on.

One woman and one man were transported to the hospital. The man was unconscious.

No other information was immediately available.