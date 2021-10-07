Pharr man pleads not guilty to murder in failed drug robbery attempt

A 28-year-old Pharr man accused of killing an armed man who broke into his home demanding drugs pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to an indictment charging him with murder.

Erik Daniel Garza also faces charges of possession of marijuana and tampering or fabricating physical evidence, to which he also pleaded not guilty.

A grand jury indicted Garza on the charges Sept. 21 for the death of 26-year-old Jose Eduardo Morales, one of two armed men who broke into his house June 18.

According to the Pharr Police Department, Garza sold drugs out of his residence and the armed men sought to rob him.

Investigators found four pounds of marijuana in an ice chest in the alleyway behind his house at 711 E. Freida St., according to the probable cause affidavit.

That document said responding officers found Garza armed with an assault rifle, but also noted he cooperated with police and that his family told investigators Garza had shot one of the two men who had broken in.

During an interview at the Pharr Police Department, Garza told investigators he heard a loud bang and exited his bedroom armed with a handgun. That’s when he saw Morales, who was wearing a mask, according to the affidavit.

He fired a shot and Morales returned fire.

“(The investigator) will testify (Garza) then returned to his room to get the assault rifle,” the affidavit stated.

He then again opened fire at Morales, who Garza said appeared to be taking cover from behind the table, according to police.

“(The investigator) will testify that (Garza) took cover and then shot at the victim who was heading towards the glass door,” the affidavit stated.

That document isn’t totally clear on whether those shots hit Morales, but it does note that Garza then got close to Morales and intentionally shot him several times, noting that investigators found blood splatter in and around the assault rifle’s barrel.

Garza was also shot in the legs during the shootout, police said.

During a press conference after the deadly event in June, police chief Andy Harvey said investigators recovered 14 weapons in Garza’s home, including rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large amount of ammunition.

Garza has remained jailed since his arrest.

He is being held on a total of $215,000 in bonds, records show.