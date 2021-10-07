The rock bank, Kansas, is coming to McAllen.

The city of McAllen announced Thursday that Kansas will be making a stop early next year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center as part of their Know Return Anniversary Tour.

Kansas’ career has spanned nearly five decades with hits such as ‘Carry On Wayward Son,’ and ‘Dust in the Wind.’

They’re music has been featured on popular video games Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Grand Theft Auto; television shows such as ‘Supernatural,’ ‘South Park,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘The Simpsons;’ films including ‘Old School,’ ‘Anchorman,’ and ‘Happy Gilmore;’ as well as the band’s documentary film “KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere” airing on AXSTV.

The band’s current lineup consists of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

The band’s show in McAllen is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the McAllen Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more ticket information visit Ticketmaster.com or the McAllen Performing Arts Center Box Office.