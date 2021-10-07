Alleged drug supplier for Starr County JP indicted

A man accused of supplying drugs to a Starr County justice of the peace was indicted Wednesday.

A grand jury returned a true bill on an indictment against Javier Eden Gonzalez Jr., who is facing federal charges for using a phone to commit a felony.

Gonzalez was arrested Sept. 15 for supplying small quantities of drugs to Starr County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Roel “Role” Valadez Jr.

Federal authorities used wiretaps as evidence to connect the two in drug deals that spanned from March 9 through May 8, according to the indictment.

Valadez was indicted Sept. 7 on drug conspiracy charges, though he was released Sept. 24 on a $100,000 bond that required a $5,000 deposit.

Assistant United States Attorney Patricia Profit is prosecuting the drug conspiracy case involving Valadez. She filed a notice on Wednesday notifying the court that Gonzalez’s case is related to the one naming Valadez and 14 other defendants.

Gonzalez was released Sept. 24 on a $50,000 bond that required a $1,000 deposit.

After Wednesday’s indictment, an arraignment hearing was scheduled for Oct. 15.