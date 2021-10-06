Unvaccinated still lead daily death count in Hidalgo County

Nine more Hidalgo County residents have died from COVID-19 related complications, and according to the county eight of the nine individuals were not vaccinated.

The deaths include an Alamo woman over the age of 70, two Edinburg men in their 40s and 60s and a woman in her 60s, a McAllen woman in her 30s and a man over the age of 70, a Mission man in his 30s, and two Pharr men in their 50s and over 70.

The nine deaths reported Wednesday morning raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,376.

Hidalgo County also reported 114 new positive cases, including 32 children under the age of 11, and 23 between the ages of 12 and 19. According to the county, 39 of the new cases are confirmed, and 75 are probable.

The county’s total number of positive cases rose to 115,764, including 67,988 confirmed cases, 45,325 probable and 2,451 suspected cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 156 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 146 adults and 10 children. There were a total of 69 people in intensive care units, including 64 adults and five children.

There were also 226 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 111,169. There are 1,219 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 671,345 COVID-19 tests, and 554,816 of those tests had negative results.

