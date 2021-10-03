PHARR — Another marching band competition has been cut short due to inclement weather as the finals for PSJA ISD’s annual Tri-City Classic Marching Band Festival were canceled Saturday due to rain and lightning that evening.

On Sept. 18, the Bands of America contest in McAllen also had its finals competition canceled due to extreme heat at that time.

However, Saturday’s classic which was held at the PSJA Stadium-DHR Field boasted dozens of bands from across the Rio Grande Valley who got the chance to showcase their 2021 shows, battling it out to make the finals and in preparation for this year’s Pigskin.

Marching bands competing included PSJA North, Weslaco and Edinburg high schools as well as Weslaco East, Edinburg Economedes and PSJA Southwest in addition to Harlingen High, Los Fresnos, Edinburg North and San Benito.

In addition to Laredo Martin and Nixon high schools, competing marching bands also included Roma, PSJA Memorial, Rio Grande City, Edcouch-Elsa, Edinburg Vela and La Joya High as well as Brownsville Hanna, PSJA High, Harlingen South and Hidalgo.

Jorge L. Arredondo, PSJA ISD superintendent of schools, said before the event that the district was “grateful to have the opportunity to host you again.”

“We thank all students participating today for the countless hours dedicated to perfecting their craft,” Arredondo said in a statement. “We would also like to thank all band directors, staff and band boosters that make today’s contest possible.”

Hidalgo, Hanna, Rio Grande City, PSJA, Edinburg and Edinburg North as well as Harlingen, PSJA Southwest, Roma and Harlingen South were named finalists before the event was canceled “due to inclement weather,” the district announced via Facebook.

