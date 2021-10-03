The International Museum of Art & Science in McAllen and the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg will host their respective Día de los Muertos events throughout the fall season.

IMAS kicks off its fall programming with a Día de los Muertos Festival and Market from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10 at the museum, located at 1900 Nolana Ave. in McAllen.

Community members are invited to enjoy traditional activities at the museum’s biggest cultural program of the year. Visitors are encouraged to play Lotería, create papel picado, make a paper butterfly shadow box, view the altar displays and decorate a traditional sugar skull for $2 per participant.

The museum will also host a diverse vendor market on site with traditional pieces and handmade goods, including art, jewelry, plants, aguas frescas and other sweet treats.

“I am thrilled to welcome visitors back to our most festive event of the year,” Claudia Martinez Gray, director of education at IMAS, said in a news release. “While last year’s virtual celebration was successful, I missed engaging with participants in person. I am most excited for visitors to see our altar display this year.”

IMAS Educator Angelica Rodriguez created an altar dedicated to Melissa Dotson Betts, a former Edinburg teacher and advocate for Black children’s education.

There will be nine total altars on display, all honoring past civil leaders who served their communities.

Community tables presenting the McAllen Public Library and Valley Symphony Orchestra will also be on hand.

The McAllen Creative Incubator will hold a table featuring Creative Arts Studio and their mariachi group from 2 to 3 p.m.

A special performance by UTRGV Ballet Folklórico will then take place at 3:30 p.m.

Other participating organizations include the UTRGV Center for Latin American Arts, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas and the National Art Honor Society from Weslaco East High School.

Those interested in learning more about the event or the McAllen International Museum of Art & Science may visit theimasonline.org or call (956) 681-2800.

On Oct. 30, MOSTHistory in Edinburg will host Día de los Muertos: Recuerdos y Ofrendas to showcase regional music, dance, educational activities and heritage.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 30 and will be the 19th of its kind, featuring a partnership with H-E-B and the community at large.

“Día de los Muertos: Recuerdos y Ofrendas celebrates traditions of religious and spiritual worship based on oral and written histories and memories,” a news release for the event stated.

The centerpiece of this event is the community altar exhibit featured in the museum’s courtyard gallery.

The exhibit displays community-built altars that share stories and memories to honor the lives of the dead, and opens Oct. 23 through Nov. 7.