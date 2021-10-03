Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector arrested 35 people at two separate locations last Thursday with the help of federal and local law enforcement, according to a news release.

On the evening of Sept. 30, agents were informed of a residence in Edinburg that was harboring smuggled subjects.

The agents responded to the location with local and federal partners and discovered 21 adults illegally present in the U.S. and who are from Honduras and El Salvador.

Neither of the people present at the residence were identified as smugglers, according to the release.

Earlier that same day, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies called for assistance from the Falfurrias Border Patrol station for a vehicle pursuit in progress near Falfurrias.

The deputies had followed a white Ford F-150 that drove through a private property fence before coming to a stop and where several subjects had fled.

Agents responded to the location and managed to apprehend 14 individuals with the help of air units, the release stated.

Border Patrol further stated in the release that all individuals were processed.