McALLEN — South Texas College trustees voted Tuesday to discharge unpaid balances from recent semesters for about 1,655 students using pandemic relief funds.

Discharged debt amounted to over $800,000, a news release from the college said.

The board ratified over $60 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds in 2020, according to materials presented to the board.

“HEERF Institutional Fund guidelines indicate the allotment of funds to reimburse sources of lost revenue, including unpaid student accounts,” the release stated. “Representatives from STC will directly notify students if their account qualifies for debt discharge.”

The college also announced it will be extending its “Free Semester” opportunity to students in spring of 2022, which will enable students to receive $1,700 during that semester so long as they enroll.

Current students who’ve already submitted a free semester application but will have to enroll for spring classes to be eligible, the release said, while new students will need to enroll and submit an application for the free semester funds, which are available on a first come, first served basis.

“This is a great support for our current students as we have the financial help to keep them going in their studies through the spring semester,” Matthew Hebbard, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, wrote in the release. “We encourage high school graduates and working adults to take advantage of the funds. This is the best time to come back to South Texas College.”

According to the college, the average cost of tuition and fees for 12 hours at STC is $1,662.

More information will be available on the college’s website next week.