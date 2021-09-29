East Valley teams prep for competitive Week 6

By
Claire Cruz - The Brownsville Herald
-
San Benito Greyhounds' DeAnthony Mireles (24) pushes past Los Fresnos Falcons' Hector Muñiz's blocking hand to run him out of bounds Friday for the District 32-6A game between the San Benito Greyhounds and the Los Fresnos Falcons at Bobby Morrow Stadium. (Denise Cathey/THe Brownsville Herald)

The Texas high school football season reaches its midway point in Week 6, and East Valley teams will be featured in some competitive matchups.

Action starts today with a pair of non-district contests. Marine Military Academy (4-0) will be heading to La Villa (3-2) for a 7 p.m. bout. Santa Maria (3-2) will be the visiting team when it faces South San Antonio West (1-4) at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium.

The second week of the District 32-6A season brings some good matchups, all to be played at 7 p.m. Friday. The 29th edition of the Bird Bowl will be played at Boggus Stadium. No. 5 Harlingen South (4-0, 1-0) will be the visiting team against No. 3 Harlingen High (3-1, 1-0).

Brownsville Hanna (1-3, 0-1) plays host to No. 4 San Benito (4-0, 1-0) at Sams Memorial Stadium. The Brownsville Rivera Raiders (2-2, 0-1) travel to Bobby Lackey Stadium to take on No. 9 Weslaco High (3-0, 1-0). Los Fresnos (1-2, 0-1) plays host to Donna North (1-2, 0-1) at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

Port Isabel, Raymondville and Rio Hondo played their first District 16-4A Division II games since 2019 last week. They’ll continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday. The No. 10 Port Isabel Tarpons (4-0, 1-0) will be playing host to the Raymondville Bearkats (2-2, 0-1) at Tarpons Stadium. Rio Hondo (2-2, 0-1) will be traveling to Corpus Christi West Oso (0-4, 0-1).

The Lyford Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. District 16-3A Division I game at Corpus Christi London (4-0, 1-0). Brownsville St. Joseph (2-2, 1-0) faces Austin Brentwood at 6 p.m. at Canales Field in a TAPPS Division II District 3 contest.

Santa Rosa (1-4), La Feria (3-1), Brownsville Lopez (0-5), Brownsville Pace (2-3), Brownsville Porter (1-4) and Brownsville Veterans Memorial (3-2) are all open this week.

