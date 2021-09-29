East Valley teams prep for competitive Week 6

The Texas high school football season reaches its midway point in Week 6, and East Valley teams will be featured in some competitive matchups.

Action starts today with a pair of non-district contests. Marine Military Academy (4-0) will be heading to La Villa (3-2) for a 7 p.m. bout. Santa Maria (3-2) will be the visiting team when it faces South San Antonio West (1-4) at 7 p.m. at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium.

The second week of the District 32-6A season brings some good matchups, all to be played at 7 p.m. Friday. The 29th edition of the Bird Bowl will be played at Boggus Stadium. No. 5 Harlingen South (4-0, 1-0) will be the visiting team against No. 3 Harlingen High (3-1, 1-0).

Brownsville Hanna (1-3, 0-1) plays host to No. 4 San Benito (4-0, 1-0) at Sams Memorial Stadium. The Brownsville Rivera Raiders (2-2, 0-1) travel to Bobby Lackey Stadium to take on No. 9 Weslaco High (3-0, 1-0). Los Fresnos (1-2, 0-1) plays host to Donna North (1-2, 0-1) at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

Port Isabel, Raymondville and Rio Hondo played their first District 16-4A Division II games since 2019 last week. They’ll continue district play at 7 p.m. Friday. The No. 10 Port Isabel Tarpons (4-0, 1-0) will be playing host to the Raymondville Bearkats (2-2, 0-1) at Tarpons Stadium. Rio Hondo (2-2, 0-1) will be traveling to Corpus Christi West Oso (0-4, 0-1).

The Lyford Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. District 16-3A Division I game at Corpus Christi London (4-0, 1-0). Brownsville St. Joseph (2-2, 1-0) faces Austin Brentwood at 6 p.m. at Canales Field in a TAPPS Division II District 3 contest.

Santa Rosa (1-4), La Feria (3-1), Brownsville Lopez (0-5), Brownsville Pace (2-3), Brownsville Porter (1-4) and Brownsville Veterans Memorial (3-2) are all open this week.