Home Local News Photo Gallery: 100-year old WW II veteran honored with birthday flight Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Monitor Photo Gallery: 100-year old WW II veteran honored with birthday flight By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - September 27, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez, 100, a World War II veteran of McAllen, Texas, takes flight with pilot Jeff Klosky of Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27,2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez, 100, a WWII Veteran of McAllen gives the thumbs up as he boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier for a birthday flight at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedIsrael Rodriguez, 94, a WWII veteran from Mission, looks out the hanger at a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 in Weslaco, Texas. Rodriguez was given a birthday flight ride by Dream Flights of Nevada. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII veteran boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft carrier for a birthday flight provided to him by Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII veteran boards a 1943 Boeing PT-17 Stearman aircraft for a birthday flight provided to him by Dream Flights at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII Veteran during the pledge of allegiance at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEugene Gutierrez,100, a WWII Veteran acknowledges the send off from the crowd that gathered at the Mid Valley Airport on Monday, Sept.27,2021 in Weslaco. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WWII veteran takes dream flight in Weslaco for 100th birthday At least 89 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week OPINION: Builder: Peña shepherded diocese amid change and growth Harlingen commissioners to mull Serna’s job; Review complaint filed against him Edinburg to offer $100 to already-vaccinated residents