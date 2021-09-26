New justice center to house several Hidalgo County agencies

Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 Ellie Torres will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Justice Center on Wednesday in culmination of a unique project combining several agencies under one roof.

The center will be located off the frontage road on State Highway 281, just north of the Hidalgo County Health Department in Edinburg. It will be home to the offices of Hidalgo County Constable Precinct 4, Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1; and the Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2.

Torres said the community has much to benefit from the new justice center, particularly its accessibility. She said that parking at the current building is limited, and the new building will be much more accommodating.

“These new buildings will definitely be up to par with technology,” Torres said Friday. “They are going to be, of course, energy efficient. The buildings that we have right now are very, very old. Those are great benefits to our constituents.”

The new 12,459-square-foot facility will cost approximately $4 million and will host two courtrooms. The project is being undertaken by Precinct 4 and the executive office, project management by B2Z Engineering, civil engineering by M Garcia Engineering, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) by Trinity Engineering, structural engineering by Chanin Engineering, architectural design by ROFA Architects. ECON Group is the general contractor.

“It’s a better work environment,” Torres said. “It’s more spacious. It’s going to have its courtrooms in there where our (Justices of the Peace) can conduct their hearings and things of that nature.”

With the old buildings being more compact, she said that the added space will be a welcome improvement especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’ll be spacious and up to the standards that we have right now with COVID,” Torres said. “It’s definitely going to be a benefit to our constituents.”

The project is estimated to be completed and ready for the public in October 2022. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday at 1200 S. I-69C in Edinburg.

Attendees are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

