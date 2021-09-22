McALLEN — Gov. Greg Abbott visited and shook hands with attendees of a news conference held Wednesday at McAllen City Hall in which he ceremonially signed into law a bill that had already gone into effect earlier this month, an event that resembled a campaign stop.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott poses with McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, second from right, and McAllen city commissioners after signing Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks before he signs Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott addresses McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos before signing Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott poses with Texas SB 576 after signing it at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees applaud after Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talks with attendees after signing Texas SB 576 at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]nitor.com)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott poses with Texas SB 576 immediately after signing it at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
