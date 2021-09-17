Pharr Hub Phest offers live music; Food, carnival rides and more on tap Saturday

The city of Pharr will host its annual Pharr Hub Phestival on Saturday with a “Country Boots, Tejano Roots” theme.

The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. in Pharr’s downtown area at 118 S. Cage Blvd.

“There will be plenty of family-friendly fun with carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment, a bbq cookoff, and much, much more,” a news release read. The event will also feature a car/bike show from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.”

This year’s event will feature live musical performances by Bo Garza, Steve Valdez, and Bobby Pulido, as well as country music stars The Band Perry. At 9:30 p.m., city officials including Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez will present the newly crowned Miss Pharr and Miss Teen Pharr to the community.

“We invite our entire Pharr and Rio Grande Valley community to join us as we celebrate our Pharr roots,” Hernandez said in the release. “Families can expect a fun-filled event with great attractions, entertainment, and an exciting line-up of performers, including our headliner, country music stars The Band Perry. Everyone is invited to join us for the festivities, remember to bring your family, your friends, your lawn chairs, and join us on Saturday, September 18 for Pharr Hub Phest!”

The event is free to the public before 5 p.m. There will be a $5 entrance fee after 5 P.m. for anyone ages 12 and up.

More information about the event is available at www.hubphest.com.