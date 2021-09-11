Pharr to provide sandbags Sunday

PHARR — The city of Pharr will be providing self-serve sandbags to residents Sunday in response to rain that’s forecasted for the next week.

Sandbags will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Development and Research Center on 850 W. Dicker Road, and Pharr EMS Headquarters at 3000 N. Cage Blvd.

Proof of residency as a Pharr resident will be required. Residents will be required to bag their own sand.

The city also encourages the community to bring their own shovels.

A limit of six sandbags per household and 12 per business will be enforced.