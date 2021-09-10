Mission CISD cuts property tax rate by 6 cents

The Mission CISD Board of Trustees has adopted a lower tax rate for local residents.

In a news release, the district announced Friday that the property tax rate will be 6 cents lower, the district’s fourth consecutive year to cut taxes.

“The Board of Trustees has been very supportive of our efforts to not just maximize state funding for the district, but to also work many efficiencies into our operations,” Superintendent Carol G. Perez said in the release. “This is enabling us to improve upon our services to students, while minimizing the impact on our taxpayers.”

The Board of Trustees had previously approved a 4-cent tax cut in 2020. This was following a 10-cent cut in 2019 and a 1-cent cut in 2018.

The new tax rate for this fiscal year will be $1.1332 per $100 of property valuation.

For perspective, residents of a $100,000 home will be saving roughly $66 compared to last fiscal year.

Perez said that the district is also working to improve district salaries.

“She said that over the course of the last several years, the district has been able to bring almost all positions to market value, or above while also increasing the district share of health insurance premiums,” the release read. “She said this plays an important role in not just attracting the best to serve district students, but to also keep the district’s staff attrition rate down.”