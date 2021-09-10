Hidalgo County reports 11 more deaths, 302 new COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 302 new cases Friday.

The deaths ranged from people in their 30s to their 70s and came from Alamo, Edinburg, Mercedes, Mission and Pharr, as well as one from an undisclosed location.

Thirty-four more students also tested positive, along with one staff member. Those new infections bring the total number of students who have tested positive to 1,138 and staff to 366.

Hidalgo County health officials also reported there were 324 people hospitalized with the virus, and 126 of them were being treated in intensive care units. There were 31 children hospitalized, with five of them in intensive care units.

Hidalgo County currently has 2,555 active cases of COVID-19 and the death toll stands at 3,184.