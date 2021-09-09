COVID claims 15 more lives in Hidalgo County

COVID-related deaths and positive cases continue to rise in Hidalgo County as officials report 15 deaths and 356 more people testing positive for the virus Thursday.

The county began this week by reporting 12 deaths and 276 cases. On Wednesday, deaths appeared to decrease as officials reported eight fatalities and 309 cases then.

The youngest among the 15 deaths reported Thursday was an Alamo woman in her 20s. Others included a Mercedes woman in her 30s, two men in their 40s, two people in their 50s, five people in their 60s, and four people 70 or older.

As of this week, excluding Monday because the county did not release an update on Labor Day, 35 people have died from COVID-19.

The death toll in Hidalgo County is now at 3,173. The county does not include in their daily update whether people who die due to the virus are vaccinated.

Of the 356 cases reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department on Thursday, 125 were confirmed, 229 probable and two were suspected. The county also noted 52 of the 356 cases are students and nine are school employees.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by children 11 or younger with 96 cases. People between the ages of 12 and 19 were the next age group with 65 cases. Young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 48 cases.



Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated. The county continues to track cases in school as officials reported Thursday a total of 1,104 students and 365 school staff have tested positive.

While hospitalizations appear to be decreasing in Hidalgo County, more children continue to be hospitalized as officials reported a total of 345 people in county hospitals, the majority being adults with the exception of 36 children.

In contrast, the county reported 376 total hospitalizations Tuesday; the majority of the patients being adults with the exception of 18 children. Then, on Wednesday, the county reported 396 hospitalizations; 338 adults and 31 children.

Of the 345 total hospitalizations reported Thursday, 128 patients are in intensive care units, the majority being adults with the exception of five children.

Hidalgo County also reported the Texas Division of Emergency Management has administered monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to 250 people at the Regional Infusion Center that opened at DHR Health in Edinburg on Aug. 27.

The county’s case tally is 110,200, of which 66,630 were confirmed, 41,179 probable and 2,391 suspected, with 2,571 cases reported active.

Additionally, the county reported 311 people were released from isolation Thursday, raising that total to 104,456.

As of Thursday, a total of 626,750 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 515,865 results returning negative.

In Cameron County, officials reported nine COVID-related deaths and 91 more people testing positive for the virus Thursday.

The youngest among the deaths reported Thursday was a San Benito man in his 30s. Others included a Brownsville man in his 40s, four people in their 60s, a Brownsville woman in her 70s and two women in their 80s.

According to the county, the majority of the COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated with the exception of one.

Cameron County’s death toll is now at 1,815.

Of the 91 cases reported Thursday, Cameron County officials noted 21 were from facilities housing unaccompanied minors, such as shelters and detention centers.

The majority of the cases were youth between the ages of 10 and 19 with the exception of three young adults in their 20s, two adults in their 30s and one man in his 50s.

The remaining 70 cases reported in Cameron County outside the facilities were also led by youth between the ages 10 and 19 with 16 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next age group with 15 cases. Young adults in their 20s trailed behind with 11 cases.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County is 50,494.

Additionally, the county also reported 129 individuals recovered from the virus on Thursday, increasing that total to 46,106.

As for Cameron County’s vaccination efforts, officials said 75.99% of their 12 and older population are fully vaccinated, with 90.51% receiving at least one dose.

The county also reported that 84.23% of their 65 and older population are fully vaccinated, with 92.53% receiving at least one dose.

MORE INFORMATION:

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Service’s 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> Confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> Probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> Suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.