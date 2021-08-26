The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old McAllen man has been charged after trying to smuggle a father and son into the United States and leading authorities on a chase from Brooks to Hidalgo County, which ended when troopers deployed a spike strip to disable the vehicle.

Bryan Ramiro Mendoza is charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.

While 25-year-old Luis Antonio Ruiz Perez, a Mexican citizen, was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS and the Texas Rangers say this is not a fatal crash.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers, it was revealed that both passengers (father and son-deceased) had been inside the brush for approximately eight hours. The deceased became ill while in the brush and before being picked up by the driver of the Chevrolet. DPS Troopers and Texas Rangers confirmed it was not a fatal crash,” a news release stated.

The chase began Wednesday at approximately 2:40 p.m. in Brooks County when a DPS trooper attempted to stop Mendoza, who was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado for a traffic violation on FM 2191 and County Road 212 north of Falfurrias, according to DPS.

“The driver of the Chevrolet failed to yield to law enforcement and evaded traveling southbound on U.S. 281. The driver lost control of the Chevrolet and side-swiped a concrete barrier, and continued traveling at a high rate of spped on U.S. 281. While evading, the Chevrolet lost a tire and continued to travel on its rim,” a news release stated.

DPS says Mendoza then entered Hidalgo County, which is when DPS deployed to spike strip, disabling the Chevrolet at U.S. 281 and Miller Road.

Troopers then detained Mendoza and discovered Perez, who was unresponsive, according to DPS.

“Life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful,” the news release stated.

DPS says it turned Perez’s father over to Border Patrol.