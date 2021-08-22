$2.5M awarded for UTRGV cancer research facility

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas announced Wednesday that it has awarded a $2.5 million grant to The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for an Integrated Cancer Research Core facility.

According to a news release, the facility will help provide cutting-edge technology to the more than 40 cancer researchers at UTRGV while also establishing a foundation for the Valley’s growing cancer research network.

“CPRIT’s grant award process is extremely competitive,” Wayne Roberts, CPRIT’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “Receiving such a significant grant as a new institution is a tribute to UT Rio Grande Valley’s developing role in fast-tracking cancer research in the Valley and Texas.”

The facility will be the only specialized facility of its kind within 250 miles.

The university also plans to utilize the facility to establish new collaborative cancer research projects, train local undergraduate students and medical residents, attract cancer researchers and bring more grant funding to the Valley.

“I am thrilled with today’s award to UTRGV,” Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, who also serves as a CPRIT Oversight Committee member, said in the release. “As a pediatric surgeon and a medical professional practicing in the Rio Grande Valley, I know how important this new resource is to our region, both in terms of economic development and to the long-term health of our residents. It has always been the intention of the UTRGV Medical School to provide innovative research and progressive opportunities for the community and compete with the most reputable medical schools in all areas of medical research.

“I applaud CPRIT for awarding UTRGV and look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this partnership.”

The news comes as UT Health RGV announced that it’s expanding its healthcare offerings in South Texas with a new Cancer and Surgery Center.

The center will have oncology advisory services provided by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center — a world leader in cancer care and research.

It will be located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads as part of the first phase of UTRGV’s McAllen Academic Medical Campus.

“This is a pivotal moment in our commitment to expand healthcare services in the Rio Grande Valley, South Texas and beyond,” UTRGV President Guy Bailey said in the release. “We look forward to engaging with MD Anderson’s advisory services to develop and launch our cancer program.”

Construction on the 100,000-square-foot Cancer and Surgery Center is expected to begin in Spring 2022 and anticipated to be completed by Spring 2024.