Photo Gallery: Pioneer on a mission By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - August 20, 2021 ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) sends the ball past Edinburg High's Emily Carranco (10) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Natalie Reyes(14) and Jordan Bravo (10) on a block against Edinburg High's Natalie Hernandez (9) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) with a kill against Edinburg High's Emily Carranco (10) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) hits through Edinburg High's Jazmin Cuellar (7) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedEdinburg High's Hailey Vega (5) in action during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) in action against Edinburg High's Emily Carranco (10) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedHarlingen High's Juli Bryant (4) scoring a point against Pioneer's Thalia Ochoa (4) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedHarlingen High's Juli Bryant (4) in action against Edinburg High's Ashley Garcia (8) during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedPioneer's Lorelai Hill (5) and teammates celebrate a win against Harlingen High during the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High school gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected]) ©All Images CopyrightedHarlingen High's Juli Bryant (4) and teammate Alana Rouquette (11) miss a dig against Pionner's Jordan Bravo (10) during the championship game of the Mission Varsity Volleyball Tournament at Mission High gymnasium on Friday, August, 20,2021. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])