HPD: Two stabbed at Gutierrez Park

HARLINGEN — Police said they are investigating a stabbing that occurred here Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release by the Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 12:24 p.m. officers responded to Gutierrez Park at 500 W. Harrison Avenue in reference to a possible stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims. Both had sustained what appeared to be stab wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the initial investigation, an adult male suspect was located and arrested, police said. Detectives responded to process the scene and interview witnesses.

This case is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.