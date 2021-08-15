Saturday morning started off with a bang at Loma Alta Trap & Skeet Club Shooting Range for the North Brownsville Rotary Club’s 13th Annual White Wing Tune-Up Fundraiser skeet shoot.

The North Brownsville Rotary Club holds the event every year as the fundraiser for a scholarship they sponsor benefitting high school seniors to help fund their college education.

The Jerome “Jerry” Jokel Scholarship Fund awards $1,000 to a deserving senior at every high school in Los Fresnos and Brownsville who graduate near the top of their class, but who might not otherwise have the opportunities that students in first and second place receive for funding their education.

“Somebody that is not already getting a full ride. We are trying to get those that are in-between so that money helps them to go to college,” Mark Roberts, co-chair of the White Wing Tune-Up shoot, said.

Jokel, now deceased, was one of the first presidents of the North Brownsville Rotary Club, and according to his son Larry, was a driving force in supporting local youths and youth-serving organizations during his life. The scholarship in his memory is meant to continue that work.

“I’m a very proud son for that reason. His legacy lives on and will live on forever with this club and what he has done for the youth of this city,” Larry Jokel said.

While the event is orientated into teams of four, each person competes individually to shoot the 80 biodegradable targets spread across the ten stations of the event. Teams can place in their own separate category, while individuals can win in men’s, women’s, youth and overall.

First place winners get $600, second place $400, third place $300 and fourth place $200. The event also features assorted door prizes with two guns and a cash prize in a raffle for attendees to walk home with if they have the lucky ticket.

For longtime competitor and Rotarian Ivan Welker, participating in the event is part of a tradition he’s continued with his family over the years. This year his grandson, 11-year-old Camp Castro, joined him as part of his team so they could compete together.

“It’s always been a fun event; everyone is invited and it’s inclusive. You’re here for fun as opposed to competition, but the prizes are always nice,” he said.

For more information about Rotary Club International, visit www.rotary.org.