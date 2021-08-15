Photo Gallery: ‘We have to do something drastic’, says Marine who trekked 1,500 miles for deported veterans

The moment an exhausted Ramon Castro’s calloused feet hit the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, a journey that began 1,500 miles and four states ago culminated with celebratory relief as onlookers cheered. Having seen first-hand the pain deported veterans and their families endure, he felt it was the least he could do, and carried their plight with him from coast to coast.
Read the full story
. here
Ramon Castro takes care of his feet by changing socks and badges during a break from walking along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro walks along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, near Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro foot in shown as he takes care of his feet by changing socks and badges duing a break from walking along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro walks with a support walker Paul Santian while being followed by support car as they walk along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro walks along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Relapago. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro prepares himself after a break at a convenience store to eat by spreading suntan lotion on his arms before returning to his walk along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro points to marking on his walking stick signed by fellow military as he walks along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro walks along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, near Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro pauses before continuing his walk after taking a break to eat at a convenience store along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ramon Castro wipes his forehead as he takes a break to eat at a convenience store while he walks along Military Highway on Tuesday, Aug 10, 2021, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
View Brownsville Herald photojournalist Denise Cathey’s photo gallery below:
Photo Gallery: Marine walks from San Diego to Brownsville
RELATED READING:
Walking the line: Marines trek in protest of veteran deportations