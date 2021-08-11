McALLEN — The city launched a new micro transit service earlier this month to offer some residents, especially the elderly and those with disabilities, an extremely affordable way to get around the city’s northwest side.

Inspired by the micro transits in cities like San Antonio and Houston, McAllen decided to implement Micro McAllen, a transit service meant to complement bus lines with Metro McAllen.

Since buses don’t necessarily enter smaller neighborhoods, Micro McAllen can pick up residents in their more compact Dodge Caravans. They are wheelchair accessible, so people with disabilities or elderly folk with mobility issues can use the service without worry.

“It’s a great way of helping the community,” Micro McAllen driver Fernando Gaytan said during a ride Tuesday, when a Monitor reporter tested the service.

The service is only offered in a designated zone, which goes as far north as Monte Cristo Road and as far south as Nolana Avenue.

Prices for the transit service are as cheap as it gets, with fare being at $1 per adult, free for children under six years old and 50 cents for people with disabilities, senior citizens, Medicare patients and students, though passengers must present an ID for those 50-cent fees.

The Dodge Caravans used for the service are spacious and can seat up to five people at a time.

Rides can also be booked five days in advance but it’s important to note that the service only runs from Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A mobile app allows users to choose a pick up and drop off point, what time they would like to schedule their ride and asks how many passengers will be riding.

Initially, the app doesn’t offer users an option to add a payment method, but once the route, schedule and number of passengers is selected, the option is prompted.

One could also choose to pay in cash, but that requires exact change, so users need to be wary that drivers might not offer change.

Gaytan, who has 20 years of experience working for driving services such as Yellow Cab RGV and Valley Transit as well as transporting Medicare and Medicaid patients, had a very friendly nature and was as helpful as one could be.

The trip was quick, seamless and comfortable.

Micro McAllen also practices multiple precautions necessary to keep the vehicle clean from COVID-19.

Drivers carry their own disinfectant spray in order to spray down the interior of the Caravan in between rides, and face masks are required to use their services.

The only downside from the experience was that it took approximately 30 minutes to be picked up despite the driver being only a couple of minutes away.

Gaytan took note of the wait time and assured that the issue would be looked into.

Despite the wait, the experience was enjoyable, quick and, best of all, cheap.

Residents can use the Micro McAllen app or visit book.micromcallen.rideco.com to view the designated zone or to book a ride.

Rides can also be booked by calling (956) 329-5018.

A quick note: the app can be downloaded by scanning the QR code on Micro McAllen flyers and pamphlets, but if you are searching for the app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, type in “MicroMcAllen” as one word.

Recent attempts to download the app by typing it as two words were not successful.