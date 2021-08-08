The Tiscareno brand has been designing internationally recognized wedding dresses for five years. Manuel Tiscareno is a second generation bridal designer following in the footsteps of his parents. At his studio, located at 7001 N. 10th St. in suite F-1 in McAllen, clients are able to share their ideas for their dream wedding dress, and Tiscareno helps bring them to life.

On Thursday, the designer held a private photoshoot for Tiscareno Bridal Couture’s latest fashion campaign at the Gelman Stained Glass Museum in San Juan.

