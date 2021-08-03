CBP finds rare pest in flowers at Brownsville bridge

Operations at the Veterans International Bridge import cargo lot in Brownsville intercepted a rare “First in Nation” pest in a shipment of flowers.

The interception occurred on Jun. 9, at the Veterans International Bridge import lot when a commercial shipment of cut flowers was referred to secondary for an agriculture examination, CBP said in a news release.

Upon inspection of the Aster sp. cut flowers, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted the pest which was submitted for identification to a local U.S. Department of Agriculture area entomologist. The initial identification was later confirmed by a national specialist as Alampyris fuliginea Bates, 1881 (Cerambycidae) a quarantine significant pest requiring phytosanitary action.

On Jul. 28, the initial identification of the pest found was confirmed by a National Specialist with USDA Animal and Plant Health Services, Plant Pest Quarantine National Identification Services as a First-in-Nation interception.

Given the quarantine status of Alampyris fuliginea, the shipment of flowers was re-exported as a precautionary measure.

“The work performed by our CBP agriculture specialists is an important element in safeguarding our nation’s agriculture by preventing the entry of pests and animal and plant diseases not known to exist in the U.S.,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.