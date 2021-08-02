McAllen, county still offering rental, mortgage help

Despite the federal eviction moratorium expiring Saturday, the city of McAllen and Hidalgo County will continue to offer rental and mortgage assistance for residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hidalgo County was provided $26 million for emergency rent support in which funds will be paid directly to landlords or the company of ownership, authorized by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“Our offices still greatly encourage qualifying residents to reach out for help if they need it,” Hidalgo County Community Service Agency Director Jaime Longoria said in a news release.

In order to qualify for rental assistance, renters must meet the criteria:

>> renter qualifies for unemployment, has experienced reduction in household income, sustained significant costs or experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19;

>> renter is at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;

>> renter has a combined household income at or below 80% of the area median income.

Landlords are also able to apply on behalf of their tenant.

As for the city of McAllen, the Texas Department of Housing & Community Affairs awarded the city $350,000 in order to help McAllen homeowners via the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program.

The program is designed for those already behind on payments and must meet U.S. Housing and Urban Development guidelines.

The household must have an income 80% below the area median and must currently not be receiving mortgage assistance from any other agency.

“We hope that this mortgage assistance program will help our McAllen residents get back on track as we continue to navigate through the hardships caused by the pandemic,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a news release.

To apply for the Hidalgo County rental assistance, applicants can begin to apply at www.hidalgocsa.org and can call (833) 209-5023 for any questions regarding the application process. The call center will be open Monday through Saturday until 6 p.m.

For McAllen homeowners, the mortgage assistance will be available starting Monday and can visit www.mcallen.net/mortgageassistance for the application.

For questions regarding qualifying COVID-19 impacts or additional information on the application process, send an email to cdbg@mcallen.net or call (956) 681-1030.

xalvarez@themonitor.com

RELATED READING: