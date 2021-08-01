SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Based on the latest record breaking numbers, it appears that many vacationers are spending their time in this coastal city.

The City of South Padre Island announced it had another record month for tourism in June.

A city press release states that the city continues to set record numbers, not only in comparison to 2020, but in the last three years preceding the pandemic.

STR, a company that provides data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insight for global hospitality sectors, reports that occupancy soared to 71 percent in the third week of July in the U.S.

This is the highest level of occupancy since the Columbus Day holiday week of October 2019, the press release states.

Also for the first time since Oct. 2019, daily occupancy was above 70 percent Wednesday through Saturday.

City officials stated that weekend occupancy surpassed 80 percent for the second time this year, but was shy of the high record four weeks ago.

On a total-room-inventory basis, which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, weekly occupancy was 68.2 percent.

“For the past six weeks, resort location hotels have had the highest occupancy and this week with occupancy of 76 percent and South Padre Island was no exception with an occupancy of 85 percent for the month of June and a tax collection record-breaking for over six-months in a row,” the press release states.

City officials state that the City of South Padre Island is above the U.S. average for any month since February 2020, and reservations continue to be higher in most of the Island hotels and vacation rentals.

According to Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Ed Caum, the Island continues to rank high on people’s vacation list, as the city sets another record month in hotel occupancy tax collection, as well as hotel and vacation rental occupancy.

“We expect this to continue up until school starts again, but hope it lasts well into the fall,” Caum stated. “We here on the Island ask that you do pack your patience to bring along to the Island as traffic and lines at your favorite restaurant and a watering hole may require some waiting. The beach continues to be busy but not overcrowded, so don’t forget your swimsuits.”