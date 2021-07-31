McALLEN — The McAllen Independent School District board of trustees heard an update on the district’s progress on ridding itself of some surplus properties Monday.

Property sales in 2020 and 2021 raked in a cool $3.44 million for MISD.

The district is at various stages of ridding itself of three elementary schools: the historic Roosevelt Elementary, the former Crockett Elementary and Bonham Elementary, which the district opted to shutter just last semester due to low enrollment.

McAllen ISD is also eying the sale of a tract of land near Travis Middle School.

Assistant Superintendent Arely Benavides said a June bid on the historic Roosevelt property was unsuccessful and that administration is looking at putting it out for bid one more time before reappraising it.

There was more concrete information about the interest in the district’s land near Travis Middle School. Benavides said representatives from Comfort House, a hospice adjacent to the parcel, expressed interest in purchasing it last week, but that the district would need an appraisal before moving forward.

“It is very preliminary, it’s just an inquiry at this point, nothing to really have action on, but I just wanted to bring (it) up,” she said.

Board President Sam Saldivar indicated there may be some teeth in that offer, saying a Comfort House board member informed him earlier this month that the organization has received an infusion of money.

“This is actually more surface area than was previously discussed when we provided that encroachment amount to them,” he said.

As far as the other two properties, the city of McAllen has indicated an interest in purchasing Crockett, while the 13.79 acre Bonham piece is pending appraisal.

“I for one am interested that we proceed with the appraisal and getting an actionable on the board as to how we want to proceed to possibly dispose (of) the Bonham property, whether (the) city’s interested again, the county may be interested or just go out for the public advertisement and see if we get the highest bidder for that property,” Saldivar said.

Trustee Tony Forina asked about restrictions the district could put on usage for the properties, specifically about stipulating that it won’t be used as an educational facility for a charter or Montessori school. Legal counsel indicated that stipulation could be enforced.