DEA seizes more than $2M in RGV operation

The Drug Enforcement Administration says it arrested eight members of a Rio Grande Valley cocaine trafficking organization this week and seized $2.1 million in cash, 30 vehicles and three houses.

Richard Sanchez, assistant special agent in charge in McAllen, said the DEA worked with local, state and federal partners Wednesday at 6 a.m. to execute 10 arrest warrants and eight search warrants in Cameron and Hidalgo counties as a result of the investigation into the drug trafficking organization.

Sanchez says the suspects will be charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering.

