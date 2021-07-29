Pharr woman faces smuggling charges; DOCS: Alert led to secondary inspection and discovery of cocaine

An alert for prior suspected involvement in drug smuggling led to a search and the subsequent discovery of illegal narcotics, records show.

Yaramy Guerra faces federal charges related to her role in an attempt to smuggle into the U.S. more than three kilos of cocaine in October 2020, the complaint against her states.

On Oct. 24, 2020, Guerra attempted entry into the country from Mexico but was referred for a secondary inspection after an alert indicated she was “linked to other vehicles discovered with narcotics inside,” the court record shows.

During a search of the vehicle Guerra was driving, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered three packages of cocaine that had been concealed inside the rear passenger side door.

The 22-year-old U.S. citizen and Pharr resident allegedly gave conflicting accounts of the vehicle she was driving and of the cocaine that was found concealed within the vehicle.

“…Guerra claimed the vehicle was gifted to her from her boyfriend in Mexico about two weeks ago,” the complaint states. “Guerra could not easily recall her boyfriend’s last name nor did she have his name saved as a contact on her phone.”

She allegedly told authorities the front passenger tire was punctured in Mexico and subsequently left the vehicle at a tire shop.

Authorities discovered communication between Guerra and the owner of the tire shop, who continued to communicate with the woman well after the time she picked up the vehicle, according to the complaint.

“Guerra’s story contained inconsistencies and it was brought to her attention that she had a past history of being associated to vehicles she had driven into the U.S. via the Roma, Texas Port of Entry within the last eight months that are shortly encountered afterwards by law enforcement during narcotic or alien smuggling attempts along the border,” the document states.

Guerra also allegedly admitted to being solicited for drug smuggling, the complaint states.

Guerra faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted on the drug smuggling charges.

