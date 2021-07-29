Coldwell Banker Commercial expands RGV presence

McALLEN — Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley announced this week that it is joining forces with McAllen-based commercial real estate brokerage Pointer Realty.

The move was jointly announced by Daniel Galvan, principal broker at Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, and Harry Urey Jr., principal owner of Pointer Realty. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combining of the brokerages, effective Aug. 1, is believed to be one of the largest in significance in recent McAllen real estate industry history, according to Galvan. Along with Urey, Jr., Pointer Realty commercial real estate professionals Benny Dominguez and Rafael “Felo” Guerra will also be joining Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley.

“The addition of Pointer Realty creates an even larger powerhouse for Coldwell Banker Commercial, the most dominant brand for commercial real estate in The Rio Grande Valley,” said Dan Spiegel, managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial.

“We are proud and excited to bring the Pointer Realty team on board with us. They bring an extensive amount of industry knowledge and market experience to Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley and we look forward to our brokerage’s continued success,” Galvan said.

The combined brokerage, to be located at 508 E. Dove Ave. in McAllen, is now one of the largest real estate companies in South Texas.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Rio Grande Valley, founded in 2008, has more than 11 full time agents. In 2020, the firms completed nearly 200 sales and lease transactions valued at $125,000,000.