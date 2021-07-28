Harlingen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend

The City of Harlingen is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help children and adults 12 years and older get their shot.

Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines will be administered from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at the Harlingen Convention Center. The Pfizer Vaccine is available for people 12 and older and the Moderna is only for those 18 and older.

No pre-registration, appointment, or IDs are required for Saturday’s clinic, but parents/guardians/responsible adults must accompany the minor to get the vaccine.

Access to the convention center will be through Brazil Road off of Spur 54.

CLINIC INFORMATION:

>> When: Saturday (July 31), from noon to 4 p.m.

>> Where: Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr.

>> Who: 12 years and older