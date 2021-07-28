Edinburg murder suspect found incompetent to stand trial

One of two men charged with shooting and killing an 18-year-old during the early days of the pandemic has been found not competent to stand trial.

Tanner Charles Dickerson appeared via video-conferencing from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon in front of state District Judge Israel Ramon Jr. for a status hearing in which Assistant District Attorney Andrea Maldonado announced that a state psychiatrist made the determination.

Dickerson is accused of shooting and killing Angel Gonzalez about 2:30 a.m. March 23 in the 1000 block of Esperanza Street in Edinburg.

Investigators allege Dickerson and 19-year-old Ryan Jet Rodriguez both pointed firearms at Gonzalez and a juvenile that night.

In addition to murder, Dickerson and Rodriguez are charged with attempted capital murder of multiple persons.

Both suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The juvenile, who escaped, told sheriff’s office investigators he had received a Snapchat message from an unknown person at around 11:30 p.m. on the night of the shooting asking to buy drugs and meet at a residence on Esperanza Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When they arrived, police say Rodriguez pointed a handgun at them while Dickerson pointed a rifle.

The juvenile and Gonzalez ran in different directions, according to the affidavit, which said the juvenile saw Gonzalez get shot.

Dickerson’s attorneys, Joe Reyna and Eloy Hernandez, filed a motion to examine their client’s competency in April.

That document is sealed in online court records and is not available to the public.

The reason for Dickerson’s incompetency was also not discussed Wednesday during the hearing.

However, throughout the proceedings, prosecutors have documented Dickerson’s behavioral issues in the county jail, which include fighting, getting a tattoo and not listening to the rules.

Dickerson will remain in the county jail until he is transferred to a state hospital, where he will stay until he is deemed competent to stand trial.

As for Rodriguez, he has been free on $200,000 in bonds since Aug. 3, 2020.

A condition of his bonds stipulates that he wear a drug patch to detect any drug use.

Prosecutors are now seeking to put him back in jail.

They have filed a motion to revoke his bond because on June 3 and June 23 the drug patch tested positive for marijuana, according to the filing.

That matter will be taken up next month, court records show.

