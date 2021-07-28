Brownsville native to be part of new season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Edward Naranjo, a Brownsville native, is a potential suitor for the newest season of “The Bachelorette,” which will premiere Oct. 19 on ABC.

According to the official website, Naranjo could be part of a group of 35 men who will be stepping out of the limos on night one to get an opportunity to be in a relationship with Michelle Young, a 28-year-old teacher.

Naranjo is a graduate from Lopez High School and currently resides in Los Angeles. He has also appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show in past years and is a certified personal trainer, model and actor, according to his social media.

For “The Bachelorette” the possible suitors range in age from 25 to 36 and are from the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. While all 35 men won’t be on the show, most of them will get an opportunity, the official statement reads.