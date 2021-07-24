Operation Lone Star will return to San Juan after skipping a year due to COVID-19, as the annual weeklong emergency preparedness exercise that offers a variety of free medical services begins Monday.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. at PSJA Early College High School on 805 W. Ridge Road.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered this year along with other free medical services, such as school-required immunizations for children, sports physicals, screenings for diabetes, hearing, vision and blood pressure as well as dental and eye services.

“I’m happy to announce that this multi-agency event that is so important to so many families in Hidalgo County is returning,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Not only is it an opportunity to provide important medical services for our residents, but it is used as an emergency preparedness exercise to help us prepare for disasters.”

The 2021 Operation Lone Star event will operate Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Joint operations for Cameron, Starr, Willacy and Webb counties will be present within the same hours.

The Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Military Forces, the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services Department, the Laredo Health Department, Willacy County and the Cameron County Public Health Department are among the event sponsors.