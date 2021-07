Two bodies were recovered Friday morning south of Abram in western Hidalgo County, according to Border Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the McAllen station made the discovery in some wetlands Friday morning.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Palmview Fire Department were called to recover the bodies from the river and transfer to the Hidalgo County morgue, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

Guerra said they suspect the deceased are migrants.