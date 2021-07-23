EDINBURG — The City of Edinburg is hosting its sixth annual Frida Fest, which celebrates the empowerment of women such as Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The festival will take place in the Edinburg City Hall courtyard from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

FridaFest is free and open to the public and will feature live music, artists, look-alike contests, food vendors, children’s activities and plenty of Frida-inspired art.

The festival will include three stages featuring musical, dance and art performances from groups such as Las Fenix.

Sofia Tijerina, the reigning Ms. Edinburg Frida, as well as other official Edinburg FridaFest performers, will perform as they “bring to life” the paintings of the iconic Frida Kahlo with a live art demonstration.

With last year’s festival being carried out online due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s in-person event will include the Frida Procession, which will take place in the City Hall courtyard.

During the FridaFest procession, the festival will strive to set a record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo.

The Women’s Empowerment Panel will be held at 6 p.m. The event will celebrate women from the community who have made an impact and a difference in their respective fields while highlighting their accomplishments.

“The community can expect to highlight the women’s talent and highlight the strong women in our community,” said Magdiel Castle, assistant director of the Edinburg library cultural arts department.

During the All-Female Artist Exhibit, guests may attend the artist panel and enjoy the artists’ stories of inspiration.

The Women’s Exhibit will be available inside the Edinburg City Hall lobby and all artwork will be available for sale.

For more information, contact the city’s library and cultural arts department at (956) 383-6246 or visit the City’s Cultural Arts website at www.edinburgarts.com.

