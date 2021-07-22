After a year-long hiatus brought on by the pandemic of 2020, the Texas Hunters & Sportsman’s Expo will return this weekend with its 30th annual show at the McAllen Convention Center.

The three-day expo featuring over 275 brands and exhibitors begins Friday with wristbands priced at $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, which allow entry through Sunday.

Children under the age of 12 are allowed free entry.

Exhibits and events at the expo include hunting, fishing, supplies, outdoor equipment to women’s jewelry, handcrafted rustic furniture, gourmet food and clothing, as well as feature guides and outfitters from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Africa.

“One of the events will be the live rattlesnake pit which everybody really likes to see,” co-show director Chris Curl said. “They’ll do several shows throughout the expo talking about the awareness of rattlesnakes and basically what to do if you come across one. It’s an educational show.”

Another exhibit will feature Frank Addington Jr., the Aspirin Buster, performing his archery show three times a day throughout the weekend and teaching kids the importance of going outdoors, spending time with family and staying away from drugs and alcohol.

The W.O.W. Whitetail Trophy Display will also be featured at the expo showcasing over 25 new deer heads that have been harvested.

Other attractions for the show include wildlife artist Don Breeden, Tank Deer Blinds for the first time in the Rio Grande Valley, Cam Am with a huge display of ATVs on sale, Rivera’s Tractor Supply and much more.

Attendees can also expect door prizes and hourly giveaways which include hunting and fishing supplies, barbecue pits and hunting and fishing trips.

Friday night is important to note as it’s the expo’s VIP night, in which giveaways will be handed out at a higher rate and exhibitors and vendors will have sales at higher discounts.

“This is a show the entire family can enjoy,” show director Justin Curl said in a news release. “There is something here for everyone.”

Face masks at the expo are optional, so unvaccinated families and attendees should be aware and prepared to take precautions as the number of cases has begun to rise again in Hidalgo County and the Rio Grande Valley.

