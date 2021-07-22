COVID-19 cases reach 400 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County officials reported no COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, but 401 more people tested positive for the virus — the highest reported cases for the county this week and in some time.

Cases in Hidalgo County began with officials reporting just 48 on Monday. However, as the week continues, the county continues to see an increase. Tuesday, the county reported 196 people tested positive for the virus, while 223 cases were reported Wednesday.

Of the 401 cases reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department Thursday, 181 were confirmed, 219 probable and one suspected.

Hidalgo County uses the case status definitions provided by the Texas Department of State Health Service’s 2020 Epi Case Criteria Guide:

>> confirmed cases are those who tested positive through a molecular or PCR (oral or nasal swabs) test that looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material;

>> probable cases are those who meet presumptive laboratory evidence through detection of COVID-19 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen;

>> and suspect cases are those who meet supported laboratory evidence through detection of specific antibodies in serum, plasma, whole body and no prior history of being confirmed or probable case.

The majority of cases reported Thursday were led by people younger than 19, with a total of 121 cases. Adults in their 30s were the next-highest group, with a total of 82 cases as adults in their 40s trailed behind with 73 cases.

Hidalgo County does not include in their COVID statistics whether or not people who test positive for the virus are vaccinated.

The county’s case tally is 95,707, of which 62,045 were confirmed, 31,396 probable and 2,266 suspected.

Hidalgo County is also facing an increase in the number of active cases as officials reported a total of 1,148 such cases Thursday. Previously, the county reported 935 active cases Wednesday and 871 on Tuesday.

Officials also reported 137 people were hospitalized in county hospitals, with 42 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 188 individuals were released from isolation Thursday, increasing that total to 91,629.

As of Thursday, a total of 553,165 COVID-19 tests had been administered in Hidalgo County, with 456,590 results returning negative.

Local health officials are alarmed about the rise in COVID-19 activity and continue to urge people to get vaccinated.

On Twitter, Hidalgo County announced Pharr MES Headquarters will now be offering the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 or older and the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 or older, both until August 6.

Pharr EMS Headquarters is located at 3000 N. Cage Blvd and those wishing to attend must call (956) 402-2100 before visiting.

“Please get vaccinated — for the good of our community,” the county tweeted. “For the good of our children.”